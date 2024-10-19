SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,304 Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PZZA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after buying an additional 166,246 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Papa Johns International by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,477 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,586,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 192,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 281,399 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $78.67.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Papa Johns International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

