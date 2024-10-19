SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.