SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.88.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

