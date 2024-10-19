SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ICSH opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is an increase from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.