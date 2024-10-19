SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

BBDC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

