SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,646,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 349,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 254,255 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 732.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 577,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 301,669 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

