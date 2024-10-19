SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $291.63 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.