SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $5,621,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $5,064,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 44.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 791,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 244,154 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 37.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 219,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 59,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $181,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.57 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

