SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,682 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 59,423 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

AIQ opened at $37.77 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.18 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

