SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $225,000 in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 28,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

