SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $255,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 69,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

