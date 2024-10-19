SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 1,252.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Sila Realty Trust by 21.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SILA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SILA stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.