SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,857,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $51.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $51.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

