SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 334 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $808,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000.

EQWL stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $104.65.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

