SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,124,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,943,000 after purchasing an additional 173,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 272,696 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,912,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,784,000 after buying an additional 703,620 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 188,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 980,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.