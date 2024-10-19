SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.