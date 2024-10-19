SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 699 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $857,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

