SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after purchasing an additional 176,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 11,242.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,284,000 after buying an additional 106,692 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after acquiring an additional 103,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $390.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.13 and a 1-year high of $401.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.63 and a 200-day moving average of $357.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

