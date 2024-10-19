SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,201 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 293,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

FAX opened at $16.92 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.