SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2024

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXFree Report) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,201 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 293,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

FAX opened at $16.92 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.