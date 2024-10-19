Seaport Res Ptn Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LYV Earnings

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of LYV stock opened at $114.94 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $116.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.23. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,567,000 after purchasing an additional 187,839 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
