SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 30,946 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,348,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SFL in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 19.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,915,000 after acquiring an additional 462,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFL. Pareto Securities raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of SFL stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.67. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. SFL had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

