SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,682 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,318 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 42.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 37.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth $791,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

ORRF opened at $37.26 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $721.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

