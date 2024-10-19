SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,533 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,470,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,150 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,744,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on COGT shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.71. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

