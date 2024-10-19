SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,604.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $228.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.74. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

