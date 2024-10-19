SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank First were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFC. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank First in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bank First by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank First in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank First by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Bank First by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank First from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BFC opened at $94.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank First Co. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $96.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.14. The firm has a market cap of $955.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

