SG Americas Securities LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 337.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 224,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 172,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,077.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 131,891 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $162.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

