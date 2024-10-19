SG Americas Securities LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 92.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,565,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME opened at $453.82 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.50 and a fifty-two week high of $455.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.