SG Americas Securities LLC Has $347,000 Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,927,000 after buying an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,025,000 after buying an additional 942,634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,205,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,057,000 after buying an additional 370,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,321,000 after purchasing an additional 203,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,319,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

FHB opened at $24.53 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.17.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

