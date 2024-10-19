SG Americas Securities LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,097 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,897,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after buying an additional 141,354 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.43.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WT shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

