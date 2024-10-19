SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 172.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,833,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,601,000 after acquiring an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $14.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $14.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.