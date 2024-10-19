SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 808,500 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 133,645 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,236.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,287.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,716.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,236.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,299 shares of company stock worth $507,911. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of ARQT opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

