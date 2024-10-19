SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 406.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $33,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,683.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LFST shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

LFST opened at $7.07 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.24.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

