SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,116 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $180.92 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $181.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.30.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.