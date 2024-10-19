SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,255 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in AAON by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,010,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,934,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 446,344 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 350,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 296,423 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 2,604.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 305,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 294,253 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock opened at $109.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.99. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $113.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. AAON’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,871.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

