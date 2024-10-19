SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,040 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 860.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 2,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 872.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Stock Performance

OSPN stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $581.69 million, a P/E ratio of -85.39 and a beta of 0.76. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

