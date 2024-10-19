Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $4.40. Shanghai Electric Group shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 282 shares traded.
Shanghai Electric Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.
Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile
Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shanghai Electric Group
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.