Solid State (LON:SOLI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,298.84 ($16.96) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 232.50 ($3.04), with a volume of 231,414 shares trading hands.

Solid State Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,023.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,298.84. The stock has a market cap of £132.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Solid State alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solid State news, insider Gary Marsh sold 2,997 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.43), for a total transaction of £40,009.95 ($52,245.95). 3.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Solid State

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

Read More

