Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.28. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 56,452 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SOHO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.6 %

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

