South Cone Investments Limited Sells 3,829,360 Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited sold 3,829,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $10,147,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,302,194 shares in the company, valued at $22,000,814.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Rani Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $2.68 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $135.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.
Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RANI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Rani Therapeutics
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rani Therapeutics
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.