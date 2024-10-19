Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.75 and traded as high as $17.89. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 601 shares.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $81.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 12.88%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Announces Dividend

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Southern Michigan Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

