SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $97.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average is $95.18. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

