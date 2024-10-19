SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR stock opened at $162.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $111.86 and a 52-week high of $163.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

