SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Holdings Raised by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 139.5% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 475.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of XHB opened at $125.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.00 and its 200-day moving average is $109.98. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $126.07.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

