SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Stake Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $52.81 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

