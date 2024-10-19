Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.29 and traded as high as C$33.07. Spin Master shares last traded at C$32.76, with a volume of 54,724 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities set a C$46.00 price objective on Spin Master and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). Spin Master had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of C$563.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$583.31 million. Analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.1361829 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 2,000 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.27, for a total value of C$66,532.60. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total value of C$62,187.19. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.27, for a total transaction of C$66,532.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,920. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

