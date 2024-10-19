STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

