StockNews.com Downgrades Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Hold

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Duluth Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Duluth has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $128.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.34.
Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Duluth
Duluth Company Profile
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duluth
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Trading Halts Explained
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.