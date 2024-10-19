Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 202,287 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.09% of Sunrun worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RUN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,271.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,142,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,711.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,345. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Trading Up 0.3 %

RUN opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.58.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

