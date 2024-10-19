Susquehanna Cuts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $40.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

