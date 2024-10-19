Susquehanna Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Neutral

Susquehanna cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $104.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $147.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.96.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.87.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,683,000 after buying an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,130,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after buying an additional 1,078,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 907,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,927,000 after acquiring an additional 90,558 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.